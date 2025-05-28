Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JULW. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000.

NYSEARCA:JULW opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.34. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $35.89.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

