Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.48.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.10. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,424 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

