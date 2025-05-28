Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Cut by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 7,215.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.15.

Illumina Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ILMN opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

