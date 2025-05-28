Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – May 25th

Deere & Company, Steel Dynamics, and Norfolk Southern are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing and distribution of farming and related inputs—ranging from seed and fertilizer manufacturers to farm?equipment producers and large-scale crop or livestock operations. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the agricultural sector’s revenue drivers and risks, such as commodity prices, weather conditions and global food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.83. 850,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.72. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,201. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.00.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,346. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

