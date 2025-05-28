B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

