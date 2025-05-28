Ameriflex Group Inc. Buys New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,099,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 2.3%

WELL stock opened at $152.53 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.95 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average is $140.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

