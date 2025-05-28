Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $56,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

ILCG stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $94.61.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

