Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.85.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

