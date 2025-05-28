The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $359.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

