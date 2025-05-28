NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $19.17 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.77.

Amphenol Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.