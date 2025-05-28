Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $106.69 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 132,639 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $106,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $885,371,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $436,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.38.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $274.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.23. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $181,706.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,811.50. The trade was a 45.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

