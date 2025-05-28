Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Reduced by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Wall Street Zen lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $170.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.89.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.