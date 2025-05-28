Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,634.85. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 913,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,235,950. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.