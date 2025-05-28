American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,293,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Kirby by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,565,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,650,000 after purchasing an additional 581,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 876,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,712,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 352,144 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 11,498.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 194,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 192,831 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEX. Bank of America raised their price target on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of KEX opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.99.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

