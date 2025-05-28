Menard Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AYI stock opened at $263.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.58.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.60.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

