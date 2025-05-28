Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Shares Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.76) and last traded at GBX 664 ($8.97). 2,733,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 556,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($9.97).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.15) price target on shares of Zegona Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 657.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 516.12. The firm has a market cap of £6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 2.80.

Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.

