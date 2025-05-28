Thoma Capital Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 0.8% of Thoma Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

