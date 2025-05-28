Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $251.0 million-$261.0 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. Semtech has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $109,622.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,368.51. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 411,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 12,214.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

