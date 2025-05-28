Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:SVM Q2 Earnings

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TSE SVM opened at C$5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$833.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.14 and a 1-year high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. The group produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc.

