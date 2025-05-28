Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIPW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17, RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Featured Stories

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

