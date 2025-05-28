Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIPW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17, RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance
Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
