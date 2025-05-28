RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

RBA stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54. RB Global has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $109.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. RB Global’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,302.32. This trade represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,472 shares of company stock worth $3,867,745 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RB Global by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,845 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 1,469.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 365,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,617,000 after buying an additional 341,809 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 451,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in RB Global during the first quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

