Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 21 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 1.7%

LON PETS opened at GBX 266.76 ($3.60) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 193.90 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 326 ($4.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.61.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Pets at Home Group

In related news, insider Garret Turley bought 21,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,956.66 ($67,509.00). 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PETS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 328 ($4.43) to GBX 300 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.