Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 21 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.36%.
Pets at Home Group Trading Up 1.7%
LON PETS opened at GBX 266.76 ($3.60) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 193.90 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 326 ($4.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.61.
Insider Activity at Pets at Home Group
In related news, insider Garret Turley bought 21,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,956.66 ($67,509.00). 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.
Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.
