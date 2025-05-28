Caracal Gold (LON:GCAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Caracal Gold (LON:GCAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Caracal Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.28. Caracal Gold has a one year low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

About Caracal Gold

Caracal Gold plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in East Africa. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Kilimapesa gold mine located in Narok County, Kenya; and the Nyakafuru Gold project comprising 11 granted exploration licenses that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers situated in Lake Victoria Gold Fields, Tanzania.

