Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $5.65.

Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) by 548.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,902 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

