Q1 Earnings Estimate for IPSC Issued By HC Wainwright

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Century Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.80. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $1.20. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 4,837.73%. The business had revenue of $109.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.52 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 5,190,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,607,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,466,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 714,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 101.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,953 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

