Cormark Issues Positive Estimate for Lundin Mining Earnings

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.65.

TSE LUN opened at C$13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.28. The company has a market cap of C$8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,700,000.00. Also, Director Adam Ian Lundin purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,623,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,575,934. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

