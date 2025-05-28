CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Lowered by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 619,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in CSX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 426,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 118,355 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 112,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.