NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 929.2% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,506 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

