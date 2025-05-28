Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,054.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101,563.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,711.65. This represents a 23.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $201,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,615,567.76. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,041 shares of company stock worth $509,986. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

