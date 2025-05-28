Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 750.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners lowered MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.94.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

