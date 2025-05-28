Ascent Group LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 872 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $44,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,470.01. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,346. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.1%

Pure Storage stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

