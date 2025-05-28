Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $79,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,756,000 after buying an additional 6,586,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,409,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,405,000 after purchasing an additional 197,710 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

