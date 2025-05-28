Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

