Members Wealth LLC Invests $245,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Members Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $956,653.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,091 shares in the company, valued at $17,760,529.79. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.