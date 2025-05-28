Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 49,613 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Community Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 409,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 48,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 224,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 106,301 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 68,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cathrine Cotman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,023.10. This represents a 14.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHCT opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.73 million, a P/E ratio of -71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -606.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHCT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

