Members Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Members Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Members Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,865,000. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.35. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

