Members Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Members Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,393,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.4%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $403.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.74 and a 200-day moving average of $502.70. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.43.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

