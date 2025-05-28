Members Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,368 BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY)

Members Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Members Wealth LLC owned about 1.29% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALY opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

