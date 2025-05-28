SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 2.1% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,273,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.