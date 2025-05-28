Lighthouse Financial LLC Invests $393,000 in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,529,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 540,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.99. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.