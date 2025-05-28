Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,011 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.26.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

