Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Eaton Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $328.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99.
Eaton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETN
Insider Transactions at Eaton
In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Eaton
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.