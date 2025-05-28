SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.7%

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

