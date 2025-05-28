Aegis Wealth Management LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.90.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

