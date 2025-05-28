Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,588,000 after purchasing an additional 131,621 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $211.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.64. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $1,475,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,587.76. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total value of $682,618.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,559 shares in the company, valued at $37,109,700.09. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,055 shares of company stock worth $62,452,529 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

