Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $415,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Level Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

