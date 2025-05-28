GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

