Mattson Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned about 0.14% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $126.12.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

