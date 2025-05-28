Aegis Wealth Management LLC Invests $279,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:HD opened at $369.96 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

