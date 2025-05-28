Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases 23,281 Shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 221,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000.

NYSEARCA:CRPT opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 3.25. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

